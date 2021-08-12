On Tuesday afternoon, August 10, 2021, Nathan Lee Harrison, 41, resident of Ripley, departed this life at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Funeral Services remembering the life of Nathan will be at 10 AM Sunday, August, 15 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home with Bro. Kenneth Harrison and Bro. Doc Shelton officiating. Burial will follow in the Lowry Church Cemetery. Nathan was born December 14, 1979 in Tupelo, and is the son of Connie Smith Duncan of Dumas and Lee Roy Harrison of Ripley. He was a 1998 graduate of Pine Grove High School and was currently employed as a Loader Operator for Hankins Sawmill, Inc. On October 2, 1999 he married his beloved wife, Shawna Page Harrison who survives. A Christian, Nathan devoted himself to his family, who he loved dearly and his friends who were many. A true "people person", he made sure he knew you in his typical "social butterfly" fashion. He will be remembered as dependable and hardworking with a strong work ethic which endeared him to many. Nathan truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures that included riding his side by side, playing acoustic guitar, watching "gangster" movies and NASCAR. He was also known as an excellent cook who enjoyed grilling, deep frying turkeys and smoking ribs. The love and memories he gave his family and friends will be cherished forever. Visitation will be from 5 PM to 8 PM Saturday, August 14 and will continue Sunday from 8 AM to 10 AM at The Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will also continue to be shared by his pride and joy, his son, Austin Lee Harrison, two sisters, Lindsay Duncan (Justin) and Emily Slocomb (Randy), both of Dumas, his paternal grandmother, Shelby Bass of Ripley, mother in law, Peggy Page of Ripley, father in law, James Page (Christina) of Ripley, a host of family members and his loyal pet canine, "B.B." He was also preceded in death by his step-father, Ronnie Duncan, maternal grandparents, Floyd and Marie Smith and paternal grandfather, Roy Harrison. The number one priority of Ripley Funeral Home during these unpredictable times is the health of our families, our visitors and our community. With this in mind, the family requests that everyone wear masks and social distance six feet. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Harrison family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.