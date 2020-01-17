BRUCE -- Robert Wayne Harrison, 75, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Diversicare in Eupora, MS.. Services will be on Monday at 2:00 pm at Rock Springs Cemetery Nacogdoches, TX. Visitation will be on Saturday from 5-8 at Parker Memorial Funeral Home Bruce, MS..

