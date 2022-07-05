Shelby Harrison passed away at the Magnolia Regional Health Center in Corinth, MS on July 4, 2022 at the age of 84. She was born February 2, 1938 to Lee Blythe and Maudie Jeter in Tippah County, MS. She worked for Biltrite as a Trim Sole/Heels Factory Employee for 42 years and attended the Lowry Church. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 6, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the service starts at 3:00 p.m. at the Lowry Church. Interment will be at the Lowry Church Cemetery. Shelby is survived by two sons: Kenneth Harrison (Judy) of Dumas, MS, Lee Roy Harrison of Ripley, MS; one daughter: Jo Ann Jones (Jesse) of Ripley, MS; two brothers: John Harold Childs (Bobbie) of Ripley, MS, Jimmy Childs (Patty) of Ripley, MS; three sisters: Louise Jeans of Ripley, MS, Brenda Jeans of Ripley, MS, Geraldine Mills of Mount Enterprise, TX; seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Roy Harrison; two brothers: Terry Lee Blythe, Mansel Childs; one sister: Lula Ann Rawes; two grandsons: Nathan Harrison and Allen Jones. Officiating will be: Bro. Doc Shelton and Bro. Kenneth Harrison. Pallbearers will be John T. Jones, Jarrett Jones, Hunter Nanney, Austin Harrison, Gavin Sartain, Ayden Jones, Ricky Nanney, Cason Jones. Arrangements by: McBride Funeral Home, Inc., Ripley, MS www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.