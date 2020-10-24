Tommy Harrison (58) passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Cajun Cowboy RV Park in Omaha, TX where everyone knew him as "Preacherman." He was a member of Pleasant Dale Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, driving 18 wheelers, collecting guns and spending time with his grandchildren. Graveside services are 4 pm Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Church of Nazarene Cemetery in Pinedale with Bro. Don Sparks officiating. Tommy is survived by his wife of 28 years, Vickie Harrison of Thaxton; his son, Steven Harrison (Kayla) of Pinedale; his daughters, Niki Yager (Billy) of Myrtle and Tabatha Stanton of Hickory Flat; his brothers, Larry Harrison (Joyce) of Keownville, Paul Harrison (Melba) of Keownville and Gary Harrison (Sue) of Cotton Plant; his sister, Patty Johnson (Burney) of Keownville; his grandchildren, Katie, Kelsey, Ashton, Logan, Luke and Caleb and his great-grandchildren, Charlee, Sawyer and Lawson. He was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Ailene Harrison. Pallbearers are; Billy Yager, Logan Akins, Steven Harrison, Justin Stripling, Terry Dykes, Cole Clifton, Kevin "Cowboy" Benjamin and Nickey Walker. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com

