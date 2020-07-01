Nicholas Colt Hartfield, 29, was born January 12, 1991, in New Albany, the son of Kevin Hartfield and Beth Hill Allen. He passed away on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at his residence in New Albany. Colt, a Baptist, was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was employed by UPS as a freight driver. His hobbies were playing video games, playing his guitar, and spending time with his son, Connor Blake Hartfield. He was a graduate of Myrtle High School. He is survived by his father, Kevin Hartfield and wife, Loretta, of New Albany, and his mother, Beth Allen, and husband Michael, of Myrtle; his son, Connor Blake Hartfield, of Myrtle; grandparents, Sandy and Aubrey Cassidy of Crestview, FL, and grandmother, Mary Hartfield of Hattiesburg; brothers, Michael Hartfield of New Bedford, MA, Landon Hill of Enterprise; Steven Allen of Fulton, Codey and Cayson Ferguson, both of Pontotoc; sisters, Tessa Hartfield of New Albany and Kelsey Ferguson of Columbus; uncle, Bo Hill (Michele) of New Albany; and aunts, Lisa Hartfield Walker of Texas, and Jenifer (David) Pulliam of Hattiesburg, and many cousins. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Wilford Hartfield, grandparents, Bonnie and Gladys Hill, Thomas and Patsy Hill, Geneva and Theron Dorrough, and grandfather, John Douglas Gault. Colt's funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M., Friday, July 3, 2020, at Glenfield Funeral Home, with Brother Mitchell Hall, officiating. Burial will follow in Glenfield Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Michael Hartfield, Landon Hill, Codey Ferguson, Clayton Hartfield, Steven Allen, and Cayson Ferguson. Visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 A. M. until service time at the funeral home.
