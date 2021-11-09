Judah Liam Hartwell, age 2 1/2, departed this life for a life in eternity on Nov. 8, 2021 from his home in Guntown. Judah was born to his loving parents, Antonio Hartwell and Jessica Nicole Walls Hartwell, on February 6, 2019 in Tupelo. A beautiful baby, Judah learned to crawl and chatter and enjoy life early. Just less than a year ago, he was diagnosed with Batten Disease which ultimately lead to his death. Judah was a beautiful baby boy, loads of hair and a loving, affirming smile that melted all whom he met. He loved being read to and Christmas lights were like magic to him. He loved to cuddle and was crazy about the family dog, Blitzon. His life was too brief but his parents and extended family express gratitude for his brief but incredible journey. They are comforted in the assurance of God's word that proclaims, "Suffer the little children to come unto me, for such is the kingdom of God." A time of celebration and remembrance will be held at 2 PM (Wednesday, November 10, 2021) at the Gazebo at Ballard Park. The family minister, Steve Shaffer, will officiate. The family requests that, instead of flowers, please bring a new toy to the celebration that will be donated to Beyond Therapy, a pediatric therapy group in Tupelo, to bring hope and grace to other families whose little ones suffer. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving the family. Judah is survived by his dad and mom, Antonio and Nicole Hartwell of Guntown; a brother, Holden Hartwell who is 4 years old and a sister, Colette Hartwell, who is 6 weeks old; his grandparents, Melinda and Sam Walls of Amory and Bruce Harris of Montgomery, Ala. several aunts, uncles and cousins and a host of friends who loved him dearly. The family expresses gratitude to Le-Bonheur Children's Hospital and Sanctuary Home Hospice for their generosity and love in caring for Judah. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.