Jeannie Elizabeth Harvell, (86) a retired Mississippi educator, transitioned on Tuesday, September 7th in Memphis, TN. She was born in Baldwyn, MS to the late Lucian and Georgia Harvell. Jeannie attended Baldwyn Colored School. She continued her post-secondary education at Mississippi Industrial College in Holly Springs, MS, with a degree in education. She served as a teacher for two years with the Baldwyn School District and continued working as an educator with DeSoto County Schools in Olive Branch, MS for 35 years. A walkthrough visitation and memorial service will be held at Divine Faith Church in Memphis, TN, on Saturday, September 11th from 1:00P.M. until 2:30 P.M. and an additional walkthrough visitation and graveside service will be held on Sunday, September 12th in Baldwyn, MS. at Agnew & Sons Funeral Home from 1:00-2:45P.M. and graveside at 3:00 p.m. at Mt Nebo cemetery in Baldwyn, MS Jeannie leaves to cherish her memories: four sisters, Verda Lowe of Memphis, TN; Mary Catherine Smith (Cleavon, Sr.), of Baldwyn, MS; Judy Harvell Harris of Grenada, MS; and Barbara Harvell of Memphis, TN. Also, she is survived by a special niece Jasmine Rix-Denton, of Denton, TX; a special cousin Bertha Agnew of Belleville, IL; and a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives, and friends. Jeannie is preceded in death by her parents, sister Esther Coleman, brother, James Milton Harvell (Martha Helen), niece, Tonya Harris and nephew Julius Davis, Brothers-in-law, Tommy Harris, Wesley Lowe, and Cephus C. Coleman Jr. Family and friends may sign the guestbook at www.agnewandsons.com
