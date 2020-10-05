Funeral services for Johnnie Lee Harvell, 68, of Corinth are set for Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church with interment to follow at Magnolia Gardens. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 5:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. Dr. Kara Blackard and Bro. Shane Evetts will officiate the service. Johnnie was born August 24, 1952 in Corinth, MS and passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Johnnie was of the Baptist faith and a member of Wheeler Grove Baptist Church. She loved her family, with her greatest joy being to watch her grandchildren at all their extracurricular activities. She was their greatest fan and supporter. In her years of teaching middle school science at Alcorn Central, Johnnie made lifelong friends that she considered family and loved all her former students as if they were her own. Johnnie was an avid Mississippi State fan and loved cheering on her Bulldogs. Johnnie is survived by her husband of 46 years, John F. Harvell of Corinth; sons, Scotty Mills (Clarissa) of Corinth, Jon Kevin Harvell (Rosaline) of Corinth, and Brandon Tyler Harvell (Sarah) of Rossville, TN; daughter, Sagee Evetts (Shane) of Corinth; 11 grandchildren; Carleigh McKay Mills, Kenner Scott Mills, Anisten Rhea Harvell, Ashton Reid Harvell, Aikley Reese Harvell, Caroline Ivy Harvell, Claire Hudson Harvell, Noah Luke Evetts, Emilie Grace Evetts, Jon Tyler Grimes and Jaxon Cole Maharrey; sisters, Deborah Faye King (Wayne) of Corinth and Rebecca Hopkins of Corinth; nieces and nephew, Candlin Grimes , Jessica McCullar and Jacob King all of Corinth; as well as other relatives and a host of friends. Johnnie is preceded in death by her father, Archie Isbell; mother, Johnny Dora Hudson Hopkins; brothers, Archie Otherlee Isbell, Jr., and Dennis Franklin Hopkins; mother-in-law, Evelena Ray Harvell and her father-in-law, Jon Lee Harvell. Pallbearers will be Bill Starling, Reid Bostick, Luke Evetts, Kenner Mills, Jon Tyler Grimes, Jaxon Cole Maharrey, Aundre Turner, Ron Dupree, Jonathan Lancaster, and Jay Rushing. Magnolia Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Johnnie Lee Harvell.
