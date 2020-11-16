Don "Knud" Hastings, 63, resident of Alcorn County, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at his residence following a brief illness. A Service of Remembrance will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by The Ripley Funeral Home. Mr. Hastings was born February 20, 1957 in Corinth, MS, the son of the late John William and Rachel Hamm Hastings. He received his education in the Kossuth Public School System and was employed as a Puller/Deliverer for Long Wholesale in Corinth. A Christian, Mr. Hastings will be remembered by many as his 1980's wrestling name of "Knud Hastings". Hobbies included drag racing and "tinkering" with race cars. Survivors include his wife, Sheila Trollinger Hastings of Corinth, one daughter, Jackie Brown of Walnut, a son, David Hastings of Aberdeen, one brother, Donny Hastings (Patricia) of Corinth and three grandchildren, Abby , Phoebe and Austin. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Donna Bowen. The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Hastings family at ripleyfuneralhome.com.
