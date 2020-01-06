It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mark Andrew Hatch, 55, on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, in Houston, Texas. Mark was a loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and friend. His schooling was in Deer Park, Texas. He served in the United State Army. He was an Electrical Maintenance Supervisor for JESCO at Cooper Tire and Continental Tire in Clinton, MS. His hobbies included his Harley rides, and boating on the Reservoir. Mark is loved and remembered by his parents, Donna Frank (Bruce) and Paul Hatch (Juanita); children, Michael (Ashley), Brittani (Anthony), and Megan; siblings, Dawn, Steven Paul, an Andrea; stepbrothers, Stephen and Rodney; Grandchildren, Aiden and Kinley; Mark was also loved by extended family members and friends. There will be a memorial service in Mark's memory at a later date. Those who desire may make donations in memory of Mark to, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital.
