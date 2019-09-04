WREN -- Eva Mae Strawhorn Hatcher, 81, passed away Monday, September 02, 2019, at the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 2:30 at Coontail Cemetery in Wren.. Visitation will be on Thursday, from 12:00 - 2:00 PM at the funeral home.. Burial will follow at Coontail Cemetery.

