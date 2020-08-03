Mr. Michael Carey Hatcher, 31, died Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was born in New Albany, Mississippi on April 15, 1989, to Ricky Hatcher and Angela Johnson Hatcher. He worked as a painter employed by Graham Flooring and Painting. Michael enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. He enjoyed life and making people laugh. A service celebrating Michael's life will be at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, August 5, 2020 in the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Jonathan Tucker officiating. Private burial will follow in the Graham Family Cemetery, Ecru, MS. Visitation will be from 9 AM to service time Wednesday only at the funeral home. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. Those who cannot attend may view the service at 10:30 AM Wednesday and thereafter at hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming. Survivors include his father, Ricky Hatcher of Ecru; wife, Jessica Ann Harrington of Houston; sister, Miranda Norman (Kentrell) of Pontotoc; grandparents, Burrell Graham of Ecru, and Dorothy Catherine Hatcher of Pontotoc; aunt and uncle, Mark and Becky Graham of Ecru; cousins, Bradley Forman, Brittany Boutwell, and Trey Graham. He was preceded in death by his mother, Angela Hatcher; grandmother, Mary Graham, and grandfather, H. H. Hatcher.
