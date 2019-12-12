EUPORA -- Angela Lamar "Spanky" Hatchett, 41, passed away Tuesday, December 12, 2019, at home in Calhoun City. Services will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 1 pm at Church of God Our Lord and Jesus Christ. Visitation will be on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 11-1 pm at Church of God Our Lord and Jesus Christ.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.