Lula Mae Berry Hatchett was born April 30, 1924 in Pontotoc County to the late Lula E. and Will Beckham. Lula Mae confessed a hope in Christ at an early age and joined Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church. Lula was an active member and mother of the church until her death. Lula was a domestic worker for many years while caring for her family. To everyone she knew, she was affectionately known as " Big Momma." On May 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by family, Lula departed this earthly life to live eternally in the presence of God. She is preceded in death by her husband Willie Hatchett, four sons: Charlie Elbert Berry, Alvis Berry, Willie Richard Berry, and Willie Leroy Berry; and two son in laws: Lealon Townsend and Franklin Heard. She leaves to cherish her memories, five daughters: Velma Berry of Verona, MS, Ella Townsend of Houlka, MS, Lois Heard, Kaye Berry, and Gloria Berry all of Pontotoc, MS; four sons: Walter (Valerie) Berry of Birmingham, AL, Mack (Lula) Berry of Okolona, MS, Charles (Evette) Berry of Pontotoc, MS, and Mitch (Tawana) Berry of Plantersville, MS; two daughter in laws: Ruby Berry of Pontotoc, MS and Angeline Berry of Okolona, MS; forty-eight grandchildren, eighty-eight great grandchildren, and sixty-three great great grandchildren. A private graveside service for family only will be Saturday, May 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery. Walk through viewing will be available one hour before service. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
