Martha Christine Hatchett 85, passed away May 6, 2020 at Sanctuary Hospice , Tupelo Ms. Christine was born Dec. 24, 1934 to James Guy Ash and Birtie Simmons Ash in Marshall County. MS. Christine was a Baptist and worked as a Technical Writer for Kimberly Clark. Services will be held May 6, 2020 at 11:00 at the Holly Springs Funeral Home . There will be a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m until service. Burial will be at Blue Mountain Cemetery, Blue Mountain, Ms. She is survived by two sons, Mitchell Davis and Hugh Hatchett, Jr both of Waterford, Ms. One daughter , Elizabeth Tucker of Waterford, Ms . One sister, Sue Bolden, Six brothers, Henry Ash, Ricky Ash, Lonnie Ash, Jackie Ash, Danny Ash and Mikey Ash. 4 Grandchildren, Kristin Davis, Kristi Tushek, Jon Harkness, Ben Hatchett, several great grandchildren Christine was preceded in death by her husband Hugh Edward Hatchett.

