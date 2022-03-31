76, passed away on Wed., March 23, 2022 at Floyd-Dyer Manor Nursing Home in Houston. Willie E. Hatchett was born to Arsbia Hatchett and the late Sallie Bell Pulliam-Hatchett on Nov. 22, 1945 in Chickasaw Co. Willie Hatchett is survived by his wife Arlean Hatchett of 49 years. Father; Arsbia Hatchett. Two sons; Jeffrey Cooper of Okolona and Willie C. Hatchett of Houston. Four sisters; Lillie Rucker of Indiana, IN, Mary Ann Owen of Chicago, Ill, Glenda Rose Hamilton of Paduaca, KY, Carleen (Freddy Wayne) Jennings of Paduaca, KY. Two brothers; Arsbia (Eva Dale) Hatchett, Jr. of Houston and Ronnie (Cynthia) Hatchett of Atlanta, Ga. There are 7 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and 1 step-daughter; Liquanda Martin of Jackson. The visitation will be Fri., April 1, 2022 from 3-5 p.m. at Williams Memorial located at 208 Prairie St. in Okolona, MS 38860. The funeral service will be at Sat., April 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Alpha and Omega Church located on Hwy 15 in Houston, MS with Rev. Greg Harper officiating. The burial will follow at Zion Springs church cemetery located on Hwy 8 in Houston. Williams Memorial is in charge of all funeral arrangements.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.