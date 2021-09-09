Hatfield, Jason

BOONEVILLE - Jason Hatfield, 41, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Jason was a member of Tupelo Church of God. He loved to fish and hunt, he played soccer and football when he was in high school. He was a lover of music as well.
Jason leaves behind his father, James Hatfield; his mother, Debbie Allen Hatfield; daughter, Laila Grace Ledbetter; grandparents, Thomas Earl and Louise Allen; special aunts, Martha George (Danny) and Wanda Sanford (Robert). He also leaves an aunt and uncle on his mother's side, Donna Allen Velez of Memphis, Tennessee and Tommy Allen; a host of cousins, friends, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Margie (Mimi) and JC Hatfield (Gran).
Private family services will be held at a later date.
