Hatfield, Jason

BOONEVILLE - Jason Hatfield, 41, passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center. Jason was a member of Tupelo Church of God. He loved to fish and hunt, he played soccer and football when he was in high school. He was a lover of music as well.

Jason leaves behind his father, James Hatfield; his mother, Debbie Allen Hatfield; daughter, Laila Grace Ledbetter; grandparents, Thomas Earl and Louise Allen; special aunts, Martha George (Danny) and Wanda Sanford (Robert). He also leaves an aunt and uncle on his mother's side, Donna Allen Velez of Memphis, Tennessee and Tommy Allen; a host of cousins, friends, aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his grandparents Margie (Mimi) and JC Hatfield (Gran).

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.