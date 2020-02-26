Nellie Hatfield, 81, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at the Landmark Nursing Home in Booneville, MS. She was born January 20, 1939, to Dewey and Avis Ryan. Mrs. Nellie enjoyed cooking for her friends and family, babysitting, and working in the flower beds. She was a member of Gaston Baptist Church in Booneville, MS. At Gaston, she was involved in WMU, and enjoyed helping with the local and foreign missions. Mrs. Nellie was a Walmart Associate for 15+ years. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Gaston Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield and Bro. Matt Brown officiating, and memories will be shared by her children. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday. Burial will be in Gaston Cemetery. She is survived by her three sons, Mike (Toni) Hatfield of Jumpertown, Ronnie (Lisa) Hatfield of Saltillo, and Darryl (Jenny) Hatfield of Thrasher; one daughter, Deborah Morgan of Tupelo; ten grandchildren, Josh, Judson, Jonathan Hatfield, Leslie Gordon, April Campbell, Kellyn Malone, Adam Morgan, Briley Morgan, Bryson Hatfield, and Brooke Osborne; and 14 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Clay, Addison, Nate, Levi, Conley, Noah, Lane, Stella, Maddy, Norah, Hattie, and Bonnie. She is preceded in death by her husband, Willie Hatfield of 62 years; parents; one brother; one sister; and one great-granddaughter, Evelyn Malone. Pallbearers will be Jonathan, Josh, Bryson, Briley, and Adam. Honorary Pallbearer will be Judson. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Belize Mission Fund at Gaston Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Gaston Baptist Church. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Opinion Poll
POLL: Are you giving up anything for Lent?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.