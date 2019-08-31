BOONEVILLE, MS -- J.B. Hatfield Sr., 84, passed away Friday, August 30, 2019, at Landmark Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Booneville. Services will be on Sunday, September 1 at 3:00 PM at New Covenant Family Worship. Visitation will be on Sunday from 1:00-3:00 PM at New Covenant Family Worship. Burial will follow at Hodges Chapel.

