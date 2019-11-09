Willie Ewell Hatfield, 85, of Thrasher, passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville. He was born September 13, 1934, to Ewell L. Hatfield and Ludie Carrol Hatfield. He was a deacon at Gaston Baptist Church. He enjoyed his farming, gardening, shelling peas for the public, and Farm Bureau activities. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Gaston Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Gaston Baptist Church with Bro. Ronnie Hatfield and Bro. Ben Parman officiating. Burial will be in Gaston Baptist Church Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Nellie Ruth Ryan Hatfield of Thrasher; three sons, Mike Hatfield (Toni) of Jumpertown, Ronnie Hatfield (Lisa) of Saltillo, and Darryl Hatfield (Jenny) of Thrasher; one daughter, Deborah Morgan of Tupelo; ten grandchildren, Joshua Hatfield, Judson Hatfield, Jonathan Hatfield, Leslie Gordon, April Campbell, Kellyn Malone, Adam Morgan, Briley Morgan, Bryson Hatfield, and Brooke Osborne; and thirteen great grandchildren, Caleb, Clay, Addison, Nate, Levi, Conley, Noah, Lane, Stella, Maddy Kay, Norah, Hattie, and Bonnie. He is preceded in death by his parents, and one great granddaughter, Evelyn Malone. Pallbearers will be Joshua Hatfield, Jonathan Hatfield, Adam Morgan, Briley Morgan, and Bryson Hatfield. Honorary pallbearer will be Judson Hatfield. Memorials may be made to Belize Mission fund through Gaston Baptist Church: 1908 Gaston Rd, Booneville, MS 38829 Condolences may be made at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com
