Patricia Hathcock, 72, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021, at her residence in Detroit, AL. Services will be on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Cemetery.

