Wayne M. Hathcote, 75, began his new life in Heaven on April 29, 2021. Born on July 17, 1945, in Tupelo, MS, he was the son of the late Elmer Mitchell Hathcote and Eula Fay Holloway Hathcote. Wayne grew up in Amory and graduated from Amory High School. While in school, he met and fell in love with a special young lady, Sara Lee Wiygul and they were married on September 5, 1965. Wayne furthered his education by attending Mississippi State University. Initially, he worked as a Warehouse Foreman at Kerr McGee Chemical in Hamilton, MS. This job eventually moved them to Alabama to work at the Kerr McGee Warehouse in Mobile, AL. Lastly, he worked as the Warehouse Foreman for the Mobile County Public Schools System. He was a great provider and husband, working hard so that his "Sweet Sara" could stay home and take care of the family. Jesus and his family meant everything to Wayne. He and Sara were blessed by God with two sons. Wayne was loving and held tight to the promises given by God throughout his lifetime. During their lifetime, they were members of First Baptist Church in Amory and First Baptist Church Tillman's Corner in Alabama. He was a deacon at Tillman's corner and a member of the men's singing group, Amazing Grey's. He was passionate about giving to Gideon's International, spreading the Gospel by supplying Bibles to many across the globe. Wayne loved his wife greatly, as they shared the same music interests, they sang in Church choirs together, and they enjoyed listening to Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, and Rocky Mountain music. They often liked to travel to the Smokey Mountains and enjoy the great outdoors. They were blessed with over 50 years of a wonderful marriage. After her passing in 2019, he encouraged others to love Jesus wholeheartedly and for married couples to cherish their marriage daily. All that knew Wayne, know that he is in the holy presence of Jesus with his precious wife by his side. He will be missed dearly and the legacy of his love and guidance will live on for generations. He is survived by his sons, Terry Wayne Hathcote (Ellen), Montgomery, AL, Jonathan Russell Hathcote (Dana), McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Steven Thomas Hathcote (Brittany), Prattville, AL, Ryne Michell Hathcote, McKinney, TX, Evaleigh Naomi Hathcote, McKinney, TX; many special friends from Tillman's corner. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife of 53 years, Sara Wiygul Hathcote; and a stillborn brother. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021, at 1:00 pm, at First Baptist Church, Tillman's Corner, AL with Rev. Mark Griffin officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be from 12:00 pm until the service hour at the church. A second service will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church in Amory with Rev. Mark Griffin officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park with Visitation for friends will take place on Saturday at the church from 10:00 am until the service hour. Donations, in lieu of flowers, may be made to your local Gideon Chapter.
