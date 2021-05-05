Wayne M. Hathcote, 75, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021, at his residence in Theodore, Alabama. Services will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Visitation will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 10:00 am until the service hour at First Baptist Church, Amory, MS. Burial will follow at Haughton Memorial Park.

