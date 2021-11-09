Joshua Hauser, 49, resident of New Albany, passed away Wednesday, November 3, 2021 following a brief illness at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union County. A Private Service honoring the life of Mr. Hauser will be announced at a later date. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Mr. Hauser was born on April 24, 1972 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Lavan and Opal Mae Snow Hauser. A Christian and a welder throughout most of his life, he will be remembered for his love of drumming and times shared with his beloved wife. Survivors include his wife, Judy Jones Hauser of New Albany, and a brother, Morgan Walker of New Orleans, LA. The staff of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Hauser family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.

