VARDAMAN -- Tammy Havens, 40, passed away Tuesday, November 05, 2019, at her home in Vardaman. Services will be on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2pm at Jesus is Lord Church in Vardaman. Visitation will be on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5pm until 7pm at Pryor Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Jesus is Lord Cemetery.

