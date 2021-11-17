Charles "Mickey" Mitchell Hawkins, 66, passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center—Gilmore in Amory. He was born on March 30, 1955 in Tupelo to Charles and Joan Lyle Hawkins. Mickey was a 1973 graduate of Nettleton High School where he excelled in all sports. Prior to retiring, he worked in maintenance in the steel mill industry. He enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, and was a fan of Ole Miss Football. He was of the Baptist faith. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Chuck Moffett officiating. Burial will follow in Haughton Memorial Park. He is survived by his mother, Joan Hawkins of Greenwood Springs; 3 sons, Heath Hawkins (Melissa) of Smithville, Dillon Hawkins of Columbus, and Johnathan Hawkins of Tupelo; two daughters, Chrystal Hawkins of Aledo, TX and Cassie Hawkins of Columbus; daughter-in-law, Dianna Hawkins of Smithville; 6 grandchildren, Tristan Hawkins (Mary), Junior Vinson, Austin Curry, Stormie Hawkins (Andy), Emmie Hawkins (Wesley), and Jolee Tubb; great grandchild, Paisley Dodds; nieces and nephews, Rachel Knight (Lance), Kailie Bertinot (Dakota), Kain Bertinot, Brailen Taylor, and Eli Hawkins; and friends, Bobby Meadows, Cole and Caleb Reeder, and Eric Sanders. He was preceded in death by his father; brothers, Jeff, Mike, and Ricky Hawkins; and son, Chad Hawkins. Pallbearers will be Kain Bertinot, Eli Hawkins, Lance Knight, Tristan Hawkins, Caleb Reeder, and Kayden Reeder. Visitation will be on Friday from noon until service time at the funeral home. Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.