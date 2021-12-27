Danny R. Hawkins 57, of Plantersville passed away at his home on December 26, 2021. He was born to Jimmy Hawkins Sr. and Mary Leach on Oct 2, 1964 in Amory, MS. Danny leaves behind his father Jimmy Hawkins SR (Sandy) of Blue Springs, Sisters - Donna Hawkins of Plantersville, Stephanie Thames (Walter) of Collierville, Kathy Lindsay (Matt) of Nettleton, Sonya Sewell (Ronnie) of Pontotoc, and Secyme Lyon (Linda) of Brandon, MS. as well as Brothers- Jimmy Hawkins JR (Lisa) of Plantersville, Tim Hawkins of Nettleton, and Corey Hawkins (Erin) of Coffeeville, MS. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and cooking. He was self-employed as a carpenter. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 28, at Associated Family Funeral Home, Tupelo Chapel of Memories from 5:00pm until 8:00pm. Funeral will be Wednesday December 29, at 11:00am also at the Tupelo Chapel of Memories, burial following at the Amory Historical Cemetery. He was preceded by his Mother. Danny will truly be missed but never forgotten. Associated Family Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Danny Hawkins and our thoughts and prayers go out to each and every member of his family. Please visit the website at associatedfuneral.com (662) 260-5100
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.