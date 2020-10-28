Jessie "Little Mack" Hawkins, 38, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family and friends. Jessie was diagnosed with Melanoma cancer in 2017. He was a lifelong mechanic and loving father and husband. He is survived by his wife, Amy Hawkins; his children, Channa Hawkins (Tristan Hester), Taegan Hawkins, Kylee Hawkins, Levi Westmoreland, Maggie Westmoreland (Brandon Samuell), and Matthew Westmoreland; his mother, Judy Hawkins; his sisters, Viva Dillard (Dean), Melinda Smith (Lane Jaggers), and Michelle Swords (Jason); and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Mack Hawkins; and his grandparents, Allen and Edith Hawkins, and Clifton and Ruth Walker. Visitation will be Friday, October 30, 2020, 11AM-1:30PM at Tutor Memorial Funeral Home in Pontotoc. Graveside Service will follow at 2PM, at Ecru City Cemetery with Bro. Jimmy Russell officiating. Tutor Memorial Funeral Home of Pontotoc is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Billy Ferguson, Sr., Jason Frazier, Skylar Swords, Cole Swords, Wayne Carwyle, and Weston Ferguson. Honorary Pallbearers: Tristan Hester and Brandon Samuell.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.