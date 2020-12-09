Ralph Edward Hawkins, Jr. died peacefully at his daughter's residence on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. He was 55. He was a machine operator for 29 years for Andy Hodges Hodges Construction. He enjoyed fishing and having huge cookouts and fish frys for his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all. He was a big family man who loved his friends and family dearly. A service celebrating his life will be held at Noon on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel. Visitation will be from 10 AM to service time. He leaves behind 2 daughters and one son, Cherish Enis (Phillip) of Pontotoc, Kayla Fuentes (Ronnie) of Baton Rouge, LA, Ralph Hawkins, III of Pontotoc; two sisters and one brother, Julia Jeffreys (Don) of Booneville, Alma Foote (Buddy) of Tupelo, and John Hawkins (Tesha) of Mantachie; three grandsons, Connor Doss, Hayden Enis, and Gage Enis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Ralph and Alma Hawkins; two brothers, Mike and Tommy Campbell; and four sisters, Fay Whaley, Maye Hand, Ollie Bean, and Patty Campbell. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.

