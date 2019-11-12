Mary Virginia Hawkins, 89, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at The Arbor, Ridgeland, MS. Born on December 12, 1929, in Longview MS, she was a daughter of the late Orvie and Beatrice (Montgomery) Pennell. Mary Virginia met George Allen "Cricket" Hawkins in October of 1946 when he returned from the Korean War. After she graduated Amory High School, they were married on June 28, 1947. Mary Virginia worked for Dr. Boozer, Dr. Parker and Dr. Ewing from 1947-1956. She then worked at the Pullman Couch Company from 1956-1962. She then worked at Cole Insurance Agency from 1962 until her retiring in 1993 to take care of her husband who had cancer. They had a happy life together, enjoyed their cabin at Pickwick Lake for many years. Mary loved to cook for everyone and her specialty was pound cakes and pecan pies. She loved the fellowship with her Bunko friends, the Wednesday Class lunches, and her Sunday school class at First Baptist Church in Amory where she was a member for many years. She loved passing the time in her later years working word puzzles. Her faith in God was strong, and despite the loss of her husband and brother within one day of each other, Mary Virginia remained a jovial person. She was the life of the party with always a smile for those she met. She will be missed dearly by her friends and family yet the memories they have of her will live on forever. Mary Virginia is survived by a daughter, Denise Hawkins Cantrell (Jim), Ridgeland, MS; sister, Martha Nell Pennell Paul, Sulligent, AL; half-siblings, Ida Karen Pennell, Billy Pennell and Bobby Pennell, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, George "Cricket" Hawkins; sister, Betty Arlin Pennell Dobbins; brother, Louis Jackson Pennell, and half-sister, Phyliss Pennell Davis. Mary lived her entire life in Amory until she moved to Ridgeland, MS in March of 2018 to be near her daughter. Her Funeral Service will be held at 11am, Saturday, November 16, 2019, at E. E. Pickle Funeral Home, Amory, with Bro. Alan Simpson officiating. Private Burial will follow in Masonic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10- 11:00 am. Memorials may be made to Amory Humane Society, Amory, MS or Community Animal Rescue & Adoption (carams.org). Memories and condolences may be shared with her family at EEPickleFuneralHome.com.
