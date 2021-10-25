Pauline Moore Hawkins, 89, died peacefully at her home in Nettleton around 2 PM Saturday, October 23, 2021. She would have celebrated her 90th birthday on February 29, 2022. Born on Feb . 29, 1932 in the Union Community south of Plantersville into pioneer families, Thomas and Ollie Girtrue Culver Moore, Pauline enjoyed a happy childhood with younger brother, Wayne. She graduated from Nettleton High School in 1950 and married William Thomas "Billy" Hawkins on Sept. 22 of that year, a marriage of almost 65 years until his death July 29, 2015. Pauline spent her working life as cafeteria manager for Nettleton Schools and as a Nutritionist for Lift, Inc. in Tupelo. She was an adventurous, independent minded lady who always seemed to get the rhythm of life! She loved nothing more than watching her grandchildren, Will and Makenzie, play sports and rarely missed a softball or baseball game. After she and Billy retired, they enjoyed traveling with the senior church group, and had a most memorable trip driving from Nettleton to Alaska and the Arctic Circle with their close lifelong friends, L.E. and Mary Shaneyfelt of Hartsville, AL. A fabulous cook, Pauline had Sunday lunch every Sunday for over 5 decades in her country home until her health began to fail 3 years ago. She specialized in cake baking and, every Christmas, would make and give away over 50 cakes. She maintained a longtime leadership role in the maintenance and upkeep of her families ancestral cemetery, the Union United Methodist Church Cemetery, serving as longtime secretary-treasurer. She and Billy were longtime faithful members of the First Baptist Church of Nettleton. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church of Nettleton with Bro. George Johnson and Bro. Bradley Geno officiating. Her cousin, Don Richey will deliver the eulogy. Private burial will follow in the Moore Family Plot at Union Cemetery south of Plantersville. Visitation will be from Noon-service time Tuesday only at the Church. Pallbearers will be her great nephews. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pauline is survived by her son, Tommy Hawkins and daughter-in-law, Patti Hawkins of Nettleton; two grandchildren, Will Hawkins and wife, Kayla, and Makenzie Hawkins Sullivan and husband, Dalton; and three great-grandchildren, Addie, Ava and Hudson Hawkins, all of Nettleton. She is also survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was especially fond of her neighbor and caregiver the last few years, Leitha Judkins of Nettleton, and her close friends Lynn and Ann Hester. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Girtrue Moore; her husband, Billy; a son, Roger, who was killed in a car accident in 1956 at age 4 1/2; and one brother, Wayne Moore. Memorials may be made to the Mexico Missions Ministries, 2525 West Veterans Blvd, Palmview, TX 78572 or the First Baptist Church Children's ministries, P. O. Box 427, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences may be emailed to hollanfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
