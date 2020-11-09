Mr. Richard Franklin Hawkins, age 70, died Sunday, November 8, 2020 at North Missisippi Medical Center. He was born in Tupelo, MS on November 10, 1949 to Marcus Daniel Hawkins and Sybil Evelyn Ellenburg Hawkins. He was a 1967 graduate of Tupelo High School and married Linda Lee Jones on February 11, 1983. He retired as Public Works Supervisor at the age of 55 after serving 35 years employed by the City of Tupelo. Richard was a straightforward guy who enjoyed wood-working, yard work, golfing, and fishing. He was an active charter member of Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton. He volunteered in the ministry at House of Hope. He enjoyed cooking eggs for Brotherhood at Crosspointe and for friends and family. A celebration of life service will be at 2 PM today (Tuesday), November 10, 2020, at Crosspointe Fellowship Church in Nettleton with Bro. Daniel Brookman officiating. Private burial will follow in Nettleton Cemetery. Visitation will be 12 noon to service time, all at the church. Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include his wife of 37 years, Linda Hawkins of Nettleton; son, Marc Hawkins (Melissa) of Blue Springs; daughters, Jill Brookman (Danny) of Nettleton and Marla Williams (Greg) of Huntsville, AL; grandchildren, Daniel Brookman (Candice) of Booneville, Dylan Williams (Rose McDonald), Joseph McBunch, and Katlyn Williams, all of Huntsville, and Nick Bryant (Kristen) of Tremont, and Maggie Hawkins and McKenzie Hawkins, both of Blue Springs; great-grandchildren, Sadie Grace Brookman, Caleb McDonald, Casey McDonald, Eric Williams, and Madeline Williams; many nieces and nephews and a special friend, John "Pud" Holland. He was preceded in death by his parents, Marc and Sibyl Hawkins; daughter, Tracy Hawkins; sisters, Margalia Moore (Ray), Lynn Smith, and Elizabeth Clinigan, and mother and father in laws, Tracy and Frankie Jones. Memorials may be sent to God's House of Hope, P.O. Box 393, Nettleton, MS 38858. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
