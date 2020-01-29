Rev. Thomas Carnal Hawks, 75, entered the Church Triumphant from the North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo after a month-long illness. Bro. Tom, as most of his church members knew him, was a Minister for over 35 years in the Mississippi Conference of the United Methodist Church. His passionate zeal for spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ was his hallmark as he pastored Methodist charges in Wren, Coffeeville, Durant, Verona, Calhoun City, Grenada, Indianola, Fulton, and Carthage. Tom's gentle spirit, his scholarly approach to his duties, and his love of the people in his congregations endeared him to all the congregants loved, nurtured and served. Tom was active in the functioning of the Wesley Foundation at ICC when he was serving Fulton United Methodist Church. Even though he retired in 2008, he continued to supply and was currently the pastor of Evergreen United Methodist Church south of the Richmond Community in Itawamba Co. The only child born on Dec. 16, 1944 to the late Thomas W. Hawks (a pioneer optician in Tupelo) and Freeda M. Carnal Hawks, he graduated from Lambeth College in Jackson, Tennessee and continued his education at Emory University in Atlanta where he received his MA in Divinity and, additionally completing most of the requirements for a Doctorate. An avid reader of the Bible, classic literature, and westerns, Tom was generous in conversation and greatly enjoyed meaningful storytelling. Outside his devotion to God and the United Methodist Church, Tom literally revered his wife, Deb, his "ABC" daughters, Amy, Beth and Christy, and his grands, Trey and Alyssa. Well done, good and faithful servant. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Terry Pierce and Rev. Frank Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park in Verona. The family will receive friends from 4 PM-6PM today and from Noon-service time on Friday all at Holland-Tupelo Chapel on Cliff Gookin Blvd. For those who may not be able to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/live-streaming at 2 PM Friday, where it will be permanently archived. Tom's grateful family that survives includes his wife of 53 years, Deborah Stewart "Deb" Hawks, to whom he was married on June 9, 1966; his three daughters, Amy Hawks, Beth Hawks Ratliff, and her husband, Bro. Mike Ratliff, and Christy Kisner and her husband, John, all of Mooreville, and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Pallbearers will be Mike Ratliff, Trey Ratliff, John Kisner, Greg Stewart, Mark Patton, and Jacob Buzzs. Memorials may be made in memory of Rev. Hawks to the Wesley Foundation at Itawamba Community College, 602 Hill St., Fulton, MS 38843. Holland Funeral Directors (662 840 5000) is honored to be serving their friends.
