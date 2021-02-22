Well, another old codger has bit the dust. Being an obedient daughter when he requested that I write his obituary, I gladly sat down to oblige him. Victor Zane Hawn, longtime resident of Saltillo, MS, transitioned to his eternal life February 17, 2021. He was born April 5th, 1928 in Tupelo, MS, to John A. Hawn and Della Brantner Hawn from Newton, Iowa. He was the youngest of seven siblings: 4 brothers Garlan, Loyal, Alvin, and John A. Jr.: 2 sisters Dorothy and Lois. Daddy was raised during the depression by an extremely strict father. They were very frugal, and nothing was wasted. The Hawn family became adept at using what they had and repurposing things until they were completely worn out. My father called this Hawn-geneuity. He was a farmhand during his early years and attended school in Saltillo, MS, class of 1940. He served in the Army, Hq & Hq Btry 142d FA gp, Fort Bragg, North carolina during the Korean War. He was honorably discharged July 28, 1951. He married the love of his life Ruth B. Hawn on June 10th, 1950. They had 66 wonderful years together. After the army he was employed as a carpenter working with his brother Loyal in Anchorage, Alaska for a while. He and Ruthie also spent time in Tacoma, Washington; Roseburg, Oregon; and Orange County, California. He learned the trade of carpet layer while in California. When he returned to Saltillo, he started his own business. Vic's Carpet Service was the self-employed carpet laying business that he created for himself to help support his family. He was a genius at creating unusual rugs with elaborate patterns as well as cleaning and installing regular carpets. He was well-known all-over Tupelo and the surrounding communities for his service. He also had a passion for woodworking. He became very adept at creating intricate patterns using both common and exotic woods. On his lathe he turned many bowls, vases, and other interesting things that he passed on to friends, neighbors, and family. He also built wooden toys that many kids played with and enjoyed. My father was also very strict during our upbringing and as children discipline was swift and fierce. But as time passed, we grew more mellow. As the role's reversed I used to be 'Puddin', but then I became known as 'SassyButt' and that was fine with me. After all was said and done, his 'baby girl' had the final say and he was okay with that too. Our last years together were priceless. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, and all of his siblings. He is survived by 2 daughters, Teresa Stiel (Jim) and Donna Robinson; and his son John Alan Hawn; 9 grandchildren, Jason Kimbrough, Jared Robinson, Tabitha Stiel, Katie Kelly, Shelly Nichols (Lynn), Andrew Stiel, Amanda Hawn, Kristen Hawn, and Chelsey Jones. Also an abundance of great, step, and 'adopted' ghrandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews too numerous to name. He will be laid to rest at Beech Springs Cemetery in Tupelo. No service will be held at this time due to weather conditions and the Covid virus, but a family memorial is planned for the spring. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
