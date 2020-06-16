Mrs. Jeanette Calloway Hayden, age 93, died Monday, June 15, 2020 at North MS Medical Center Hospice Unit following a long happy life. She was born August 28, 1926 in Hueytown, Alabama to Joshua Cecil Callaway and Blanche Adelaide Callaway. She was a homemaker who loved and cared for her family and enjoyed reading, working puzzles, and watching sports. She was a longtime member of Harrisburg Baptist Church. A private family graveside service will be at 2 PM today (Wednesday), at Houston City Cemetery in Houston, MS with Bro. David Smith officiating. Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Survivors include Jeanette's son, William Guy "Bill" Hayden, III (Susan)of Tupelo; two daughters, Lora Gail Brown (Seth) of Cartersville, GA and Carol Marie Gardner (Tom) of Corsicana, TX; 7 grandchildren, Brad Hayden of Oxford, Courtney Harris of Fulton, Trey Gardner (Janet) of Katy, TX, Jay Marshall (Verita) of Mooreville, Wendy Weaver (Trey) of Tupelo, Josh Brown (Amanda), and Tyler Brown (Francie) all of Cartersville, GA; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 nieces and 2 nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William Guy Hayden, Jr. who died in 1980, and two sisters, Virginia Piggot and Louise Adelaide Smith. Pallbearers will be Brad Hayden, Ryder Hayden, Josh Brown, Hayden Byars, Jay Marshall, Trey Weaver, and Dylan Marshall. Memorials may be sent to The Shepherd Center, 400 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38804 or to Harrisburg Baptist Church, 4675 Cliff Gookin Blvd., Tupelo, MS 38801. Condolences to the family may be posted at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
