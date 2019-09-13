On September 12th, 2019, surrounded by his loved ones, John Thomas "Purdy" Haydock, age 81, moved from Sanctuary Hospice House in Tupelo to his heavenly home. John was born in the Palmetto community on August 24, 1938, to John and Eva Ivy Haydock. He became a Christian at an early age and was devoted to God, his family, and his country. After graduating from Shannon High School in 1957, John joined the United States Air Force and completed 22 years of service both at home and abroad. He became a flight engineer and rose to the rank of Master Sergeant. During his years of service, John received numerous medals including combat readiness, exemplary conduct, and small arms expert marksmanship. Following his retirement from the Air Force, John and his family moved to Tupelo, where he was employed by the US Postal Service and later by SouthernAire at the Tupelo Municipal Airport. An exceptional husband, dad, papa, brother, uncle, and friend, John lived a life of faith, integrity, and humility. He was loved and respected by many. He enjoyed being outdoors, was an avid reader, and was well-versed in history and politics. One of the greatest joys of his life was spending time with his family. Celebration of life services will be held at 5:00 pm on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at Holland Funeral Directors-Tupelo Chapel. John's grandson, Reverend Barton Ramsey, will officiate. A private burial will follow at Verona Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm until time of service. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Pallbearers will be John's nephews: John Albert Leslie, Marty Leslie, and Ralph Leslie, along with Jake Hanson, Hugh Hunt, Steve Roby, Larry Roberts, and Scotty Peters. Honorary pallbearers will be Ethan Yielding and Noah Ramsey. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Haydock Ramsey Willette, his brother, Billy Joe Haydock, and his stepfather, Ralph Hall. Those remaining to cherish his memory are his adored wife, Merilla Hanson Haydock, whom he married on December 26, 2008, a sister, Annette Haydock Leslie of Verona, a daughter, Lisa Haydock Hunt and her husband, Hugh, of Dallas, Texas, two stepsons: Jake Hanson and his wife, Misty, of Mantachie, and Rob Hanson of Denver, Colorado; six grandchildren: Barton Ramsey and his wife, Bethany, of Okolona, Annelisa Ramsey of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Loryn Hunt and Haylee Hunt (fiancee Justin Rasco) of Dallas, Texas, and Andrea and Ethan Yielding of Mantachie; four great grandchildren: Naomi, Noah and Miriam Ramsey of Okolona, and Halayla Priest of Dallas, Texas; the mother of his children, Glenda McCool of Mooreville; a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews; and beloved friends Steve, Audrey, Beth Anne, and Marye Stevens Roby of Tupelo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in John's memory to Sanctuary Hospice House, PO Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801.
