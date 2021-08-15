Ferrell Andrew Hayes, 74, passed away Saturday, August 14, 2021, at NMMC in Tupelo after an extended illness. He was born May 2, 1947 to the late John Hayes and the late Madie Presley Hayes. Ferrell was a U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a U.S. Army rifleman in Company B, 3rd Battalion of the division's 8th Infantry. He was self-employed most of his working career in construction. He was an avid fisherman and loved to hunt. He really enjoyed riding the back roads with Linda, his companion. Ferrell was a kind and gentle soul that will be missed by those that knew him. Services will be 11:00 am on Tuesday August 17, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home with Bro. Bobby Fowler officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Monday August 16, 2021 at Senter Funeral Home. Burial will be in Itawamba Memorial Gardens. Survivors include: his beloved of 27 years, Linda Whitlock Senter of Fulton; daughters Audrey (Shane) Crane of New Albany, and Angela Hayes; step-daughter, Lori Byrd; step-son, Jeff (Melinda) Senter; sister, Laverne Kennedy; brothers: Leon (Robyn) Hayes, Junior (Shirley) Hayes; grandsons: Skyler and Cade Crane; granddaughters: Jordan Lea (Colin) Chatham, Allie Byrd (Nick Hodges), Ferrin Senter, and Meliah Senter; great-grandson, Ezra Chatham; great-granddaughter, Ansley Hodges; host of nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, brother, Bob Hayes, sister-in-law, Peggy Hayes, brother-in-law, Eugene Kennedy, sister, Mary Heatherly, brother-in-law, Bonner Heatherly, sister, Fay Waddle, sister, Pauline Alton, sister, Dorothy Green, brother-in-law, Fred Green Pallbearers will be Rodney Yielding, John Chamblee, Mark Lentz, Marty Hayes, Larry Hayes, Tim Hayes Honorary Pallbearers will be his Hatfield Hunting Club friends. Online condolences can be expressed at www.senterfuneraldirectors.com
