Callie B. Hayes Ryland, 74, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo, MS. Services will be on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Shady Grove Abbott M.B. Church Cemetery. Burial will follow at Shady Grove Abbott M.B. Church Cemetery.

