Coolidge "Eddie" Haygood, 54, resident of Walnut, died unexpectedly of natural causes Monday morning, April 11, 2022 at his residence. Funeral Services honoring the life of Eddie will be at 2 PM Wednesday, April 13 in The Heritage Chapel of Ripley Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Ripley Cemetery. Eddie was born January 1, 1968 in Tippah County, the son of the late Coolidge Edison Haygood and Wilma Sue Amos Haygood. He was a graduate of Ripley High School and was a valued employee of Ashley Furniture Corporation for 22 years. A Christian and loving family man, Eddie will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor, his servant's heart and the joy he received from helping others. In earlier years, he enjoyed fishing and was a fan of watching Gunsmoke and wrestling on television. He will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved him. Visitation will be from 11 AM to 2 Pm Wednesday, April 13 at Ripley Funeral Home. Memories will continue to be cherished by his wife of 27 years, Freida Mardis Haygood, three daughters, Gabby, Cassidy and Merrissa Beaty, all of Walnut, four sons, Joshua Clark, Billy III, Bryson and Dallas Beaty , all of Walnut, two sisters, Judy Burns (Roger) of Ripley and Carolyn Reeves (Jimmy) of Dumas, four nieces, Heather Herman, Stacy Brown, Melony and Melina Cheek, four nephews, Kevin and Jason Clark, Rusty and Brian Stewart and his loyal pet canine, "Otis". The Ripley Funeral Home invites you to share memories with the Haygood family at ripleyfuneralhome.com
