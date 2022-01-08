Kimberly Edwinna Haygood, 36, resident of Myrtle, departed this life on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at her residence in Myrtle. Funeral Services honoring the life of Ms. Haygood will be at 2PM Monday, January 10, 2022 in the Memory Chapel of New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Bro. Bobby Butler will officiate and burial will follow in Old Oak Grove Cemetery. Ms. Haygood was born on March 22, 1985 in New Albany to Randle Mark and Gwendolyn Inez Hill Haygood of Myrtle. She was a 2004 graduate of Myrtle High School and was a homemaker for most of her life. A giving person with a big heart, Kimberly will be remembered for her love of family, gatherings and babysitting her nieces and nephews. Known as a "prankster", she enjoyed snowball fights, laughing, coloring and selfies. Drinking Coke, eating at Mi Pueblo, indulging in sweets and playing on her phone were a few of her favorite past times. Visitation will be from 11AM to 2PM at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. In addition to her parents, memories will continue to be shared by one son, Izaya Mikal Haygood of Myrtle, seven sisters, Stephanie Harris (Andre) of New Albany, Christy Robinson (Danny), Kasondra Claridy (Johnathon), Randle Spencer (Mark), Angel Haygood, Ashton Haygood, Charleigh Haygood, all of Myrtle, one brother, Noah Haygood of Myrtle, one grandmother, Betty Rogers of Lepanto, AK and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is also preceded in death by her grandparents, James and Opal Hill and Ford and Mary Haygood. The staff of New Albany funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Haygood Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com.
