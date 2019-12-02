Rex O'Neal Haygood, Sr., 76, met his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Sanctuary Hospice House after a brief illness. Rex was born August 25, 1943 in Baldwyn to Paul and Blanche Wilson Haygood. He was a faithful member of the Belden Baptist Church for 20 years where he started their greeting ministry. He enjoyed passing out bulletins and making everyone feel welcomed. He also served on the Building and Grounds Committee and was a Sunday school teacher. He and his wife, Janice have been members of Macedonia Baptist Church for the past 2 years where they have made many friends. In the late 1970's and 1980's, Rex was the most prominent dirt contractor in Tupelo, helping to build Dogwood Hills, the community in which he lived. He was a faithful employee of W. E. Pegues Funeral Home for 32 years as their grave digger, until they retired him. He always jokingly said, "I'll be the last man to let you down." This was a true statement of his character as he was always willing to lend a helping hand being loyal to all he knew. Rex was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, brother, friend, and church member. Most importantly, he was faithful to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and was not ashamed to tell anyone that all his blessings came from God. A patriotic and civic minded soul, Rex served for 38 years as a Charter member of the Belden Volunteer Fire Department where he served as a volunteer fireman, Assistant Chief, Chief, and President of the Belden Fire District's Board of Commissioners. Rex left the world better for his living and he will be missed by a grateful family, church, and community. A service celebrating his life will be held at 1 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at the Macedonia Baptist Church with Dr. Don Baggett and Bro. Todd Bowen officiating. Private burial will follow in Tupelo Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 4 PM-7PM today (Tue.) at Holland Funeral Directors - Tupelo Chapel and from Noon-service time on Wednesday at Macedonia Baptist Church. Survivors include his bride of 28 years, Janice Haygood; his children, Neal Haygood (Cathy), Vince Haygood (Robin), Amy Ware (Keith), Craig White (Christi), Dana Renner (Chad), and Tim Carlson (son of our heart); his grandchildren, Lori Barefield (Wesley), Zack Haygood, Leslie Garrett (Jake), Hagen Ware, Bo Haygood, Katy Ware, Hannah Ware, Emerson Haygood, and Casey Renner; great grandchildren, Maddox Barefield and Avitt Barefield, due to arrive in January; his mother-in-law, Tommie Palmer; his sisters, Elaine White (George) and Judy Hartsfield; several nieces and nephews and their families; and his dogs and faithful companions, Boo and Rosie. He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Blanche Haygood,his sister Mary Blanche Hester and a grandson, Ben Haygood. Pallbearers will be Clyde Phillips, Tony Roper, J.C. Robbins, Walt Summers, Willie Payne, Tim Carlson, Zack Haygood, Bo Haygood, Hagen Ware, and Nelson Addison. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Warren, Tommy Carruth, and the men of Macedonia Baptist Church. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their colleagues in funeral service. Condolences may be e mailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
+1
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.