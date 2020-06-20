Ms. Kathy Denise Hayman, age 52, died Friday, June 19, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born May 25, 1968 in Tupelo, Mississippi to Marion DeVaughn and Diane Rayburn DeVaughn. Kathy was a graduate of Mooreville High School. She worked many years as a waitress employed by Logan's Road House. She was known as a great server and was asked for time and time again. She attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. She is survived by her son, Gavin Patrick of Mooreville; 2 daughters, Chloe Mitchell (Bobby) of Mooreville and Zoe Hayman of Hickory Flat; sister, Debbie Whitt of Mooreville; Eric Hayman of Hickory Flat and the father of Chloe and Zoe; her companion of eight years, Jason Gardner of Mooreville; 4 nephews, Blake Whitt, Brantley Whitt, Benton Whitt, and Bailey Whitt; great-niece, Hazelynn Whitt. She was preceded in death by her parents. The services are private to the family. Holland Funeral Directors is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 7:17 pm
