Debra Jean (Davis) Haynes graciously conceded her battle with cancer on June 30, 2020 in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania. Born July 19, 1955 in Baldwyn, Mississippi to Jim and Della (Adams) Davis, Debra grew up the youngest of twelve siblings. She spent much of her life in Mississippi, but also lived for periods in Texas, Arkansas, Missouri and Pennsylvania. A great source of pride and joy for Debra, she dedicated much of herself to improving the lives of all those she worked with, both colleagues and residents, at Magnolia Manor, an assisted living facility in Tupelo, Mississippi. Throughout her life, Debra carried herself with dignity, compassion, a willingness to help anyone, and bit of a wild streak for living life in the moment and to its fullest. Her greatest joy, though, and where she shone most, was as a devoted mother and grandmother. In her final months, she and her family relocated back to Pennsylvania to quietly live out her life with her life-long partner-in-crime, sister Donna Santucci. Debra is preceded in death by parents Jim and Della Davis, sisters Frances Lucille Lominick and Marie Hill, and brother James Luther Davis. Debra lives on in those she is survived by, namely her son Dustin Haynes, adored granddaughter Aubrey Haynes, daughter-in-law Tanya Mazzula, and loving siblings Janey Louise Ramey, Inez Campbell (Carl Lee), Flossie Joyner, Leroy Davis (Johnnie Ruth), Charles Ray Davis, John Davis, Ann Haydock and Donna Santucci. A celebration of life was held for Debra amongst family in Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.
