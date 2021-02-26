Delbert Lee Haynes, 93, passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Schilling Gardens in Collierville. Services will be on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:00 am at graveside in Salem Cemetery with the Holly Springs Funeral Home in charge.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.