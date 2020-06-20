Jamie Haynes, 83, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Jamie was born on November 27, 1936 to S. W. and Ruby Moore Nance in Ripley. Before her retirement, she was employed at American Biltrite for more than forty-two years in the Accounts Payable and Receivable Department. She was a member of Springdale Baptist Church. Graveside Services will be at 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Tippah Memorial Gardens with Bro. Randy Hamilton officiating. In case of inclement weather the service will be in McBride Funeral Home Chapel. Jamie is survived by one son, Johnny Haynes of Booneville; three grandchildren, Shelbie Haynes, Ben Haynes, both of Booneville; Jay Haynes (Allie) of Oxford; one great-grandson, John Clarke Haynes of Oxford; and special best friend, Sandra Bolton of Batesville. Preceding her in death were her husband, Edd Haynes; her parents; one brother, William Nance. Pallbearers will be Jim Miller, Larry Cole, Michael Dees, Gary Parsons, Terry Shinall, Eric Ross, Jerry D. Reno. Honorary pallbearers will be Lydia and Don Lovell, Lynn Ross, Raymond Craven, Anthony Copeland, Grant Goolsby, Eric Dukes, Larry McKay, Jerry Reno, Ricky Ford, John Ferrell. The Haynes family would like to express a very special "Thank You" to the church family of Booneville First Baptist Church for the prayers and loving support you have shown during our season of trials. Expressions of sympathy for the Haynes family may be left at www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
-
87°
Sunny
-
Tupelo, MS (38804)
Today
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: June 20, 2020 @ 7:17 pm
- Full Forecast
-
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.