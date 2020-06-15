UNION COUNTY -- Teresa E. Haynes, 59, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on A Graveside Service will Wednesday, June 17 be at 11 AM at Ingomar Cemetery. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 17 from 9 AM to 10:30 AM at New Albany Funearl & Cremation Care.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.