Teresa Elizabeth Haynes, 59, resident of Union County, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her residence in New Albany. Graveside Service remembering the life of Teresa will be at 11 AM Wednesday, June 17 in Ingomar Cemetery with her uncle, Rickey Haynes officiating. Arrangements will be provided by New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care. Born December 11, 1960 in Tupelo, Teresa is the daughter of Linda Abernathy Droke of New Albany and the late John Wesley Haynes III. She was a graduate of Corinth High School and continued her education at the University of North Alabama. A Christian, Teresa was owner of Mississippi Closing and Appraisals in Tupelo for much of her life. She will be remembered for her love of the outdoors, cooking and special times she shared with her three wonderful grandchildren. A beloved daughter, mother, grandmother, aunt and friend, she will be greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her. In addition to her mother, memories will be cherished by her children, John Frosinotes and Korey Manning (Michael), both of New Albany and Emily Stanford of Tupelo, one sister, Sharon Brinkman (Robert) of Vicksburg. one brother, John Haynes, IV, three grandsons, Samuel and Henry Manning and John David Parker, four nieces and nephews, Sarah and Bob Brinkman, Wes and Lily Haynes. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Samuel Graham and Sara Abernathy, her paternal grandparents, Frank and Louise Haynes and an uncle, Goodman Haynes. The staff at New Albany Funeral & Cremation Care invites you to share memories the Teresa's family at nafuneralsandcremations.com (662)539-7000

