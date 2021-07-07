Terry Winford Haynes, 69, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 1, 1952, to David and Clara Haynes. He was a mechanic, and enjoyed watching westerns, fishing and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by one son, Matthew (Savannah) Haynes; his daughter, Megan (Adam) Sisk; five brothers, Jerry Haynes, Steve (Carol) Haynes, Tim (Frances) Haynes, Kenney (Angie) Haynes and Keith (Tina) Haynes; the mothers of his children, Othel Flannagan and Deborah Haynes; three grandchildren, Chase Sisk, Cooper Haynes and Jameson Haynes; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Clint Haynes; his parents; and two brothers, Stanley Haynes and Gary Haynes. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.