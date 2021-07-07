Terry Winford Haynes, 69, passed away Friday, July 2, 2021, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 1, 1952, to David and Clara Haynes. He was a mechanic, and enjoyed watching westerns, fishing and spending time with his family. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at McMillan Funeral Home. He is survived by one son, Matthew (Savannah) Haynes; his daughter, Megan (Adam) Sisk; five brothers, Jerry Haynes, Steve (Carol) Haynes, Tim (Frances) Haynes, Kenney (Angie) Haynes and Keith (Tina) Haynes; the mothers of his children, Othel Flannagan and Deborah Haynes; three grandchildren, Chase Sisk, Cooper Haynes and Jameson Haynes; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one son, Clint Haynes; his parents; and two brothers, Stanley Haynes and Gary Haynes. Visitation will be Wednesday from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
