Maxine Duncan Haynie, 94, left this earthly home February 17, 2022 to be with her Savior Jesus Christ in her heavenly home. Edith Maxine Duncan was born on August 6th 1927. She was the fifth and youngest child of Rube Davis Duncan and Addie San Black Duncan. Her youth was spent playing basketball at Ingomar and attending her senior year at Pontotoc. During WWII she dated and later married Billy Henry Haynie when he returned from the war. They had two children. She loved to dance and won the bopping contest at the Union County Fair as a teenager. While working for Irwin B Schwabe shirt factory she became the youngest floor supervisor. She also worked another fulltime job in the late fifties and sixties at the Country Gardens/El Jenkins Restaurant as the evening hostess and Sunday brunch hostess in Tupelo. In 1967 she moved to Tupelo to help run those businesses including the Curiosity Shop with Mrs. Eloise Martin. She was still with Mrs. Eloise when those businesses were sold and the Rex Plaza Restaurant and Motor Inn were purchased. She had so many friends and received accolades for her client services from the Furniture Market events, Wedding Receptions and many large events. She also was the Hostess/Manager at the Executive Inn for years in the nineties. She loved her Family and her Belden Baptist Church family; especially the Sunshine Sunday School Class ladies. The center table always had fresh flowers from her yard when she was there. Her best friend for over 60 years was Jo J Moore whom she loved to garden with and dog sat her dogs frequently. When she retired from the Restaurant Service Industry in 2003 she took back up handwork and reading. The Bible was her favorite book as well as biographies and autobiographies. She made some of the most beautiful quilt tops, pillow cases, table clothes and table runners that her family and friends continue to enjoy. The 2014 Tupelo tornado damaged her home and she moved in with her daughter and son-in-law in New Albany. There she lived for the remainder of her days. She lost most of her sight in 2018; it was impossible to continue her handwork so she started listening to books on tape for the blind. If the book was not to her liking, she would let you know. Her sense of humor and mind were sharp until she passed. All of her siblings predeceased her and one great grandson, Tyler Duncan Loden. That really tore her heart out but her faith in Jesus got her through. She could not fathom how anyone could survive life's tragedies without a relationship with Jesus. She is now in heaven with a perfect body and no longer in pain. She is survived by her son, Billy Don Haynie (Dottie) New Albany; her daughter, Shelia Haynie McLoud Kokoruda (John III) New Albany; grandchildren, Billy Don Haynie, Jr. (Lisa) Madison , Anna Scott Haynie Stanton (Korbin) New Albany, James Vernon McLoud III, New Albany, Shelli San McLoud Wilkerson (Norman) Blue Mountain, MS; great grandchildren, Mary Parker Haynie, Bailen Scott Haynie, Allyson Rose Haynie, Madeline Claire Stanton Thompson (Hunter), Lila Grace Stanton, Caleb Joe Wilkerson; nieces and nephews, John David Atwood (Cheryl), Penelope Elizabeth Atwood Wadkins (Lanny), Edwin Wells Atwood, Candis Catherine Cobb, all of Dallas TX, Donna San Duncan Simmons (Jerry) Mobil AL, Ronald Jeffries Duncan (Theresa) Fredericksburg, VA. She is preceded in death: parents; siblings; Rube Donald Duncan (Pat), Troyce Rayalva Duncan (Charlene), Dardienelle Duncan Atwood Guest (Joe), Wilma Onesma Ann Duncan Cobb (Cecil); great grandson, Tyler Duncan Loden; nieces, Francine Duncan Vornberger and Yonette Duncan. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm Monday, February 21, 2022 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 12:00 pm in the chapel with Bro. Jim Holcomb officiating. Burial will be in Lee Memorial Park. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. Pall bearers will be Belden Baptist Chruch Deacons: James Richey, Terry Woods, Neil Daniels, Robert Skelton. In Lieu of Flowers, please send memorials to Belden Baptist Church Building or Missions Fund, P.O. Box 92, Belden, MS 38826.
