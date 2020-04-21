Aubry Lynch Hays, 95, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at his residence. He was born December 25, 1924 in Selma, Arkansas, the son of Chester Lee Hays and Lillie Iris Whittaker Hays. Aubry earned his bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Arkansas. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during World War II. A longtime resident of Tupelo, Aubry worked as a civil engineer for M & W Construction and then began his own business, Hays Company, Incorporated. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where he served as a deacon. He enjoyed watching college sports. He is survived by his two children, Dr. Richard Hays and his wife Tonya of Gulfport, and Mari Lynn Hays of Jackson; two granddaughters, Aubrey and Gracie Hays; and his sister, Lanelle O'Quinn of Shreveport, Louisiana. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Mariella and his grandson, Rick Alexander Private services honoring his life will be held Friday at the Jefferson Street Chapel of W.E. Pegues with Rev. Jim Yates officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com

